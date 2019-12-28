Arsenal could reportedly place two senior players in the form of Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi on the transfer list this January.

Neither player is as much of a regular in the Arsenal first-team as they used to be, and it could make sense for new manager Mikel Arteta to clear them out as he takes on this big job at the Emirates Stadium.

According to ESPN, part of the Gunners’ January transfer plans could involve offloading Ozil and Mustafi, while they’re also linked with potentially exciting signings coming in, such as Dejan Kulusevski and Thomas Lemar.

Still, it would be quite an early statement from Arteta to shift two senior players like Ozil and Mustafi, as it’s always a gamble letting big names like this go in the middle of the season.

Despite their struggles for Arsenal, they would no doubt need quality replacements to come in in the next month or Arteta could live to regret losing these experienced figures as backup options in his squad.

Arsenal are particularly short in defence as the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have had hugely disappointing seasons.

Mustafi isn’t exactly much better but could be needed at points if Luiz and Sokratis cannot improve.