Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has explained how Mikel Arteta has already come in and lifted the players’ spirits since replacing Unai Emery as manager.

The Spaniard recently made the move to Arsenal from Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City, and clearly has a big job on his hands after inheriting a struggling side.

Emery was sacked by Arsenal on November 29th after some dire performances and results, and it seems Willock has aimed a bit of a dig at the former Gunners boss with his comments about what Arteta has changed.

“Arteta has brought a different sort of energy and different sort of tactics that we can relate to more,” the Arsenal youngster told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“I feel like everyone is excited, there’s a big buzz around the changing room, everyone’s laughing again and everyone’s got their head up.

“We’re trying to build confidence in each other and on the pitch as well so hopefully we can transmit that on the pitch.”

Arsenal fans can certainly take some encouragement from Willock’s words here, with the supporters likely to be desperate for things to change after a hugely disappointing few years.

Things ended badly under the legendary and long-serving Arsene Wenger, and Emery clearly looked the wrong man to replace the Frenchman.

If Arteta is already making an impression in such a short time in charge, it could be that he’ll finally be the man to make the Emirates Stadium crowd a bit happier too.