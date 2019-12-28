Menu

Video: Serge Aurier own goal puts Norwich back in front against Tottenham

Norwich City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Serge Aurier has had a bit of a nightmare here as he bundled the ball into the back of his own net to put Norwich City back in front against Tottenham.

Spurs had barely been level for long after a superb Christian Eriksen goal from a free-kick, but must now come from behind once again after Aurier’s error.

In fairness, there wasn’t a lot the Ivory Coast international could have done here as he didn’t have much time to react to the ball coming his way.

Still, it’s been a hugely unconvincing defensive performance from Spurs today as they were also far too weak in their efforts to prevent Norwich’s first goal earlier in the game.

More Stories Serge Aurier