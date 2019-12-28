Video: Serge Aurier own goal puts Norwich back in front against Tottenham

Serge Aurier has had a bit of a nightmare here as he bundled the ball into the back of his own net to put Norwich City back in front against Tottenham.

Spurs had barely been level for long after a superb Christian Eriksen goal from a free-kick, but must now come from behind once again after Aurier’s error.

Passe décisive d'Alderweireld pour Aurier, joli but de Tottenham pic.twitter.com/ylZu7sCQxs — Léo Mouren (@leomouren) December 28, 2019

Quality finish from Aurier tbf pic.twitter.com/v2c1vWnfpT — M (@CIaudioGomes) December 28, 2019

#LigaPemierTD ¡Es para el otro lado! @Serge_aurier mete el balón en su portería y @NorwichCityFC vuelve a tener la ventaja

Norwich City 2-1 Tottenham pic.twitter.com/JaZROgDdnD — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 28, 2019

In fairness, there wasn’t a lot the Ivory Coast international could have done here as he didn’t have much time to react to the ball coming his way.

Still, it’s been a hugely unconvincing defensive performance from Spurs today as they were also far too weak in their efforts to prevent Norwich’s first goal earlier in the game.