Video: Christian Eriksen stunner brings Tottenham level against Norwich City

Christian Eriksen has scored a beauty of a free-kick to bring Tottenham level against Norwich City in this evening’s Premier League clash at Carrow Road.

Norwich had taken the lead in the first half, but now Eriksen’s piece of magic has made it 1-1 and given Spurs every chance of coming back and winning this game.

Eriksen does well to get this strike over the wall and into the corner, with the Denmark international’s sublime technique here showing why he’s considered to be one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world.

The former Ajax man is nearing the end of his Tottenham contract and will be a big loss for the north London club if he is to leave either in January or at the end of the season.