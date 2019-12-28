This does sound an awful lot like some of the biggest clubs in the world have been attempting to tap up a player, but it’s probably naive to think it doesn’t happen with almost every transfer.

It does feel like there aren’t a lot of truly elite goalkeepers in the game just now, so it makes sense that some of the biggest clubs are always on the look out for one.

Juventus will need a long term successor for Gigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer is starting to get older and will need replaced at Bayern Munich while PSG have never had a top class keeper that’s established themselves.

As a result, a report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested that all three clubs have attempted to contact Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen about a possible move.

The report does go on to say that the German keeper would prefer to stay at Barcelona if they are prepared to give him a long contract and guarantee the team will be successful.

The potential move to Bayern could be the most interesting, with ter Stegen playing in a very similar style to Neuer so he looks like a ready made replacement. At the age of 27, these are the German’s prime years so it’s a big decision for him to make.

The story also states that any potential transfer would cost at least €100m, so even if the player does want to leave it’s not certain that Barcelona would be willing to allow it.

This looks like a long term transfer story so don’t expect anything to happen in January, but it could be interesting to see if there are any developments after Euro 2020.