Inter Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal and are willing to pay him €5 million per season.

The Chilean international has made 72 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions with eight goals and as many assists to his name so far. This season, Vidal hasn’t been a regular starter for Barcelona but has amassed five goals and an assist in 19 matches across all competitions.

The 32-year-old has been linked to Inter Milan and Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Goal.com) claims that the Nerazzurri have reached an agreement to sign him but no deal has been finalised with Barca yet. The report also suggests that the Serie A club are willing to offer Vidal a two-year contract which will see him earn €5 million each season.

Inter have some pretty good midfielders in their squad but the addition of an experienced player like Vidal will undoubtedly deepen their squad. Provided the Chilean international joins the Nerazzurri, it will be his second Serie A club, his first being Juventus with whom he spent four years, scoring 48 goals providing 25 assists.