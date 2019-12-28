According to the Sun via Sport Mediaset, European giants Juventus will prevent midfielder Adrien Rabiot from joining Arsenal in the January transfer window.

As per the Times (subscription required), Mikel Arteta was keen on making the Frenchman his first signing as Arsenal boss, with a loan move for the Frenchman having been touted.

The Sun claim that Sport Mediaset’s report indicates that former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is determined to keep the former Paris Saint-Germain star in his squad – despite his stacked midfield ranks.

The Sun also hint that Rabiot was to be a potential replacement at Arsenal for Granit Xhaka, the Swiss star is being tipped to leave the north London outfit once the January transfer window opens.

Since joining from PSG this summer on a free transfer, Rabiot has only made five league starts for the Serie A champions. However, three of those have come in the ‘Old Lady’s’ last three matches.

A player of Rabiot’s calibre would certainly boost Arsenal’s lacklustre midfield, the Gunners have struggled to assert their control in games this season.

As a former midfielder, Arteta knows all too well that a side’s success is often linked to their dominance in the middle of the park.

Are Arsenal capable of convincing Juventus to allow Rabiot to join them on a loan?