Four Liverpool players in Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week

Alan Shearer included four Liverpool players and two players each from Southampton and Aston Villa in the Team of the Week.

As cited by the Premier League’s official website, three of the four defenders in the former England international’s team are from Liverpool. They are Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three were brilliant against Leicester City, particularly Alexander-Arnold who scored a goal and provided two assists.

The fourth defender on Shearer’s Team is Southampton’s Jack Stephens who put in a fine display at Stamford Bridge as the Saints beat Chelsea 2-0. Aston Villa custodian Tom Heaton got selected in goal. The 32-year-old put in an impressive performance against Norwich City which his side won 1-0.

Shearer went for a three-man midfield comprising of Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong, Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Upfront, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer selected Roberto Firmino who netted a brace against Leicester City. Partnering him are Adama Traore and Anthony Martial.