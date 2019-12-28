Aston Villa star Jack Grealish will no doubt have got Manchester United fans excited about a potential transfer with his claim about playing at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has been a stand-out performer for Villa in recent times and has been particularly impressive since his move up to the Premier League with the Midlands club this season.

This has led to ESPN linking Grealish as a transfer target for Man Utd this season, and the player himself has arguably just fuelled these rumours by admitting his love for playing at Old Trafford.

Grealish scored a superb goal away to United in their league meeting earlier this season, and, speaking to Sky Sports in the video below, he admitted the goal is his favourite he’s ever scored due to the fact that he’d always wanted to play at the Red Devils’ home ground.

“That [goal vs Man United] was my favourite goal ever — I’ve always wanted to play at Old Trafford,” he said.

“I’ve played there before in a reserve cup final but it’s not the same when it’s like that.

“That’s my favourite ground in the Premier League.”

Of course, it’s likely true of many players that featuring in a game away to MUFC is a dream regardless of any desire to play for the club, but for Grealish to mention this while he’s likely aware of some potential interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could mean he’s keen to play up talk of a possible move.