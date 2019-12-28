Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti could be on course to seal an exciting transfer raid for his new club.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Italian tactician’s arrival at Everton seems to have put them in a strong position to sign Real Madrid misfit James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international has struggled in his time at the Bernabeu, but was once regarded as one of the finest attacking players in the game.

For a club like Everton, Rodriguez would surely still represent an exciting signing, as he could no doubt strengthen this struggling squad inherited by Ancelotti.

Don Balon claim the 28-year-old is keen on linking up with his former manager, with some of his best form in a Madrid shirt coming under Ancelotti.

Real also seem prepared to let Rodriguez go for around €60million, according to Don Balon’s report, so this potential deal does look like one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Everton will surely be busy in January to give their new manager the best chance of helping them climb the table in the second half of the season.