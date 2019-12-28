Menu

Video: Jonjo Shelvey has a bad eight seconds as he scuffs shot and then spits on himself

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey did not have the best eight seconds of his life here.

Watch the amusing video below as the former Liverpool and Swansea midfielder made a total mess of a shot, cross, or whatever he was trying to do, before then spitting onto his own shirt…

Jonjo Shelvey: misses the cross and follows it up by spitting on his own shirt! from r/soccer

Shelvey is just one of those players who seems to provide bizarre and comical moments, and this is up there with his finest.

Newcastle trail Everton 1-0 at half time in today’s Premier League clash, so the Magpies could really do with Shelvey getting his act together a bit more in the second half…

