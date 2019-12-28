We usually see speculation start about a potential signing as soon as one player departs a club, but you do start to wonder if a replacement is required if they barely played anyway.

That’s the situation around Juventus just now after The BBC confirmed that Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic had left Juve to move to Qatar.

There’s no doubting that he was an important player in the past few years, but he was nowhere near the first team this season so any replacement would surely be seen as a back-up/ emergency option in the situation where injuries or suspensions start to affect the team.

A report from L’Equipe has suggested that the Italians are looking to move for Olivier Giroud as a replacement. When you consider that he’s currently in a situation at Chelsea where he’s barely playing, it might surprise a few people if he decided to swap that situation for a similar one.

Despite that, the report does suggest that Maurizio Sarri was a fan of Giroud during his time at Chelsea, and he plans on playing a front two of Ronaldo and Higuain so the Frenchman would be there as a sub or a rotation option for those two.

Both Ronaldo and Higuain are the wrong side of 30 so it’s unlikely they will manage to play in every game between now and the end of the season, so it does start to make some sense.

There’s still nothing to suggest that any agreement has been reached with Chelsea by any team to sign Giroud next month, but it’s starting to look like he will be on the move.