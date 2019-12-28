Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar due to his struggles in his time in La Liga.

The Frenchman previously shone at former club Monaco and looked like he could be set for a big career at the highest level, though it’s not working out for him at Atletico right now.

This could mean an opportunity for him to revive his career at Arsenal, however, as ESPN suggest the Gunners are considering him as one option to strengthen their attack this January.

Mikel Arteta certainly looks in need of new blood in this AFC squad after recently coming in as the club’s new manager, inheriting a team on an awful run of form and relying on a number of academy players.

Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka have all become regulars in the Arsenal first-team this season, but it’s debatable if they’re really ready to be playing so often for a club of this size.

The Gunners need to aim higher, and Lemar could certainly be a fine addition if Arteta can get him back to his best again.

ESPN also mentions interest in another exciting attacking midfield talent in the form of Dejan Kulusevski.