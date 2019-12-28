Virgil van Dijk explains how Liverpool exploited Leicester tactical error to earn emphatic 4-0 win

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has explained how his side exploited one of Brendan Rodgers’ more questionable tactical decisions to run riot at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Reds earned a surprise 4-0 win away to Leicester City this week, showing why they’re title favourites with a hugely impressive performance away to a side who currently sit second in the Premier League table.

One of the key performers in their emphatic victory was right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had a field day on Liverpool’s right-hand side as he got forward from defence.

The England international’s record when it comes to goals and assists is truly astonishing, and it may be that Leicester shot themselves in the foot a little bit by playing James Maddison on the left of their midfield.

This inevitably meant the 23-year-old, who usually plays more centrally, would drift inside and not offer enough protection to his left-back.

Speaking afterwards, as quoted by the Metro, Van Dijk says he believed this was key to Alexander-Arnold having such a strong game.

“Maddison was playing inside so we had to find [Trent], we had to switch the ball quick, get him in open spaces, and we did that well,” the Dutchman explained.

“And obviously he did well too! They had a gameplan. And I think they did the same at Anfield and it worked pretty well for them.

“They might have thought they’ll do the same, try to isolate me with Barnes and Joe with Vardy. But it didn’t work out too well for them.

“Obviously we had to exploit the spaces that they give us, and I think we did that very well.”