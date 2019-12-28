Man United boss Solskjaer provides update on Scott McTominay’s injury

According to journalist Simon Peach, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update to MUTV regarding Scott McTominay’s injury.

McTominay was replaced by Paul Pogba at halftime during United’s clash with Newcastle last time out. Solskjaer admitted that the blow to the Scotsman ‘didn’t look good’.

With the 23-year-old being one of the Red Devils’ best performers this season, fans will be hoping that the midfielder is back in action as soon as possible.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Scott McTominay's injury to MUTV: "We've looked at him but we haven't done the full scan yet, so over the weekend we'll know more. It didn't look good but we hope he's going to heal quickly" #MUFC — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 28, 2019

This is a concerning blow to United’s team, especially considering that McTominay and last summer’s marquee signing Fred were just beginning to perform a decent partnership in the middle of the park.

McTominay has developed into a solid player for the Red Devils after breaking into the first-team during Jose Mourinho’s reign, it’s fair to say that the ace’s ability was actually underestimated.

McTominay looked as though he was a lanky defensive midfielder, he’s since showed that his ability on the ball and talents going forward are very impressive for a player with a massive 6ft4 frame.