Manchester United may reportedly have been handed a significant transfer blow following recent rumours linking them with Lautaro Martinez.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack this January after a slow first half of the season, and the Daily Mirror recently claimed they held an interest in exciting young Inter Milan forward Martinez.

However, the Argentine’s fine form has seemingly also attracted interest from elsewhere, with Diario Gol now claiming he’s accelerated talks over a move to Real Madrid.

The report also suggests Barcelona had been an option for the 22-year-old, but that Lionel Messi vetoed the potential move.

Man Utd may now have to act fast if they are to win the race for this signing, though they may also have other priorities in that area of the pitch.

Erling Haaland has been on fire for Red Bull Salzburg this season and has been strongly linked with United by the Daily Mirror and others.

Either of these young attackers would make quality additions at Old Trafford, but it will be intriguing to see how Martinez’s potential move to the Bernabeu works out.

Real could also do with more firepower up front as they continue to struggle in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.