Solskjaer explains Pogba absence vs Burnley and these Manchester United fans are not impressed

Manchester United FC
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why Paul Pogba is not in the squad to take on Burnley in the Premier League this evening.

The France international has missed much of this season for Man Utd but recently made it back into the team for games against Watford and Newcastle.

The Red Devils could do with Pogba playing regularly again, but will have to cope without him today for their trip to Turf Moor.

Discussing why he didn’t include Pogba in his squad, Solskjaer said he wants to ease the 26-year-old back slowly after such a lengthy spell out of the side.

Here’s what the Norwegian said about Pogba not being involved today, as quoted by reporter Simon Peach:

Unsurprisingly, however, it seems a number of MUFC supporters are not at all impressed by this as they obviously want Pogba playing as much as possible.

This has led some to question Pogba’s commitment to the team, with some of these angry responses below…

