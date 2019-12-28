Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why Paul Pogba is not in the squad to take on Burnley in the Premier League this evening.

The France international has missed much of this season for Man Utd but recently made it back into the team for games against Watford and Newcastle.

The Red Devils could do with Pogba playing regularly again, but will have to cope without him today for their trip to Turf Moor.

Discussing why he didn’t include Pogba in his squad, Solskjaer said he wants to ease the 26-year-old back slowly after such a lengthy spell out of the side.

Here’s what the Norwegian said about Pogba not being involved today, as quoted by reporter Simon Peach:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Scott McTominay's injury to MUTV: "We've looked at him but we haven't done the full scan yet, so over the weekend we'll know more. It didn't look good but we hope he's going to heal quickly" #MUFC — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 28, 2019

Unsurprisingly, however, it seems a number of MUFC supporters are not at all impressed by this as they obviously want Pogba playing as much as possible.

This has led some to question Pogba’s commitment to the team, with some of these angry responses below…

Absolute Joke Pogba out again FFS Solskjaer have you no respect man just come out and tell the truth? # MUFC — Irish Joe (@IrishJoe1) December 28, 2019

Thanks Ole for that ? — L. Coles (@ColesLeights) December 28, 2019

So Pogba couldnt travel and be on the bench, say for a 20min cameo if needed? — Paddy Mc (@paddm236) December 28, 2019

Ole is a fool for not playing Pogba today! — Aylah's Daddy ? (@FinestPlayer10) December 28, 2019

If Pogba isn’t injured Ole has serious questions to be answered, and why knock Greenwood’s confidence by benching him, defeat today and it’s all on him I’m afraid — Oli Speed (@oj_speed) December 28, 2019

The fact that Pogba isnt in the squad is really odd. Ole said he's played 2 games since coming back from injury. Well he hasn't, he's been sub twice — I gotta bald head (@honeymonster84) December 28, 2019

Pogba now dictates when he wants to play?! We need to get rid of Ole asap https://t.co/RnN7uAVcuL — Ayò (@remi_pimpin) December 28, 2019