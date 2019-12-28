Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira.

The Portuguese international has been an integral part of the Foxes’ squad since joining them from Porto, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in 58 appearances across all competitions so far. Pereira has been a key reason why Leicester are currently 2nd in the Premier League this season. The 26-year-old has so far amassed two goals and as many assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

According to French outlet Le 10sport, Manchester United are interested in signing Pereira who is currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt. The report also suggests that other clubs interested in him include PSG and a few clubs from Serie A.

Given how he’s been doing, it’s fair to say that the Portuguese international is among the best right-backs in Europe. Manchester United already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has been doing pretty well for them and Pereira would certainly be a good backup option. However, the 26-year-old might find it hard to get first-team opportunities if he joins the Red Devils.

As far as PSG is concerned, they currently have Thomas Meunier but should he leave the club next summer when his contract expires, the Parisians might try to sign Pereira who would definitely be a strong addition to their squad.