Alan Shearer heaped praise on Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance against Leicester City.

The 21-year-old produced one of his finest performances for the club, scoring a goal and providing two assists against the Foxes in an eventual 4-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

SEE MORE: “He played a really good game”- Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star following Leicester City win

Shearer picked Alexander-Arnold in his Team of the Week and said that the right-back just keeps improving. As quoted in the Premier League’s official website, the competition’s all-time top scorer said: “Alexander-Arnold has emerged as one of the best playmakers in the league and the right-back was sensational against Leicester, with a great goal and two assists. The Liverpool academy graduate just keeps getting better.”

One of the best right-backs on the world at present, Alexander-Arnold has been in magnificent form for Liverpool this season, amassing two goals and ten assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. The England international will be needed to be at his very best for the upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and play their final game of 2019 against Wolves tomorrow. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently fifth in the standings following their 3-2 win over Manchester City last night.