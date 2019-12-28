Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is of the opinion that the Premier League title race is over.

City registered their fifth defeat of the season last night as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side came back from 2-0 down to beat them 3-2. Wolves thus won both their Premier League fixtures against Manchester City.

Following the match, when asked if the title race was over, Guardiola said as quoted by BBC: “The advantage is too big, yes. It’s unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester. We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that’s the situation.”

Liverpool currently have a 14-point lead over Manchester City and it seems very unlikely that the reigning champions will overtake them. In the past, the Reds were unable to win the Premier League despite having a substantial lead but this time, it looks like Jurgen Klopp’s side will finally lift the title.

Right now, the best Manchester City can finish is in second place as they are just a point behind Leicester City. Guardiola’s side play their final fixture of 2019 against Sheffield United tomorrow at the Etihad. A win can take City to second position in the Premier League table provided Leicester lose to West Ham today.