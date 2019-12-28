Manchester United are seemingly without midfielder Paul Pogba for tonight’s Premier League away game at Burnley.

The France international has missed much of this season through injury but was involved, albeit briefly, in United’s last two games against Watford and Newcastle.

Today, however, Pogba does not seem to be at Turf Moor as the Manchester Evening News publish the squad of players who have travelled.

This could be a real blow once again for Man Utd, who have surely missed the creativity and quality of Pogba in midfield this season.

Not everyone appreciates the 26-year-old after a mixed spell at Old Trafford, but with Scott McTominay also out this evening after going off injured in the win over Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could really do with more options in the middle of the park.

Pogba is a world class talent on his day and it’s a shame to see him missing so much action as it will surely only derail his attempt at progressing and becoming more of an influential player for the Red Devils.

It also goes without saying that McTominay could be really missed tonight after his huge improvement for United this season.