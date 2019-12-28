While some of the anger aimed at VAR has been over the top, you’ve got to say some of these offside decisions are getting a bit ridiculous.

We welcome technology in football, but there’s surely no justification for ruling out this Teemu Pukki goal against Tottenham as he was perhaps offside by the odd millimetre.

G?O?A?L? A brilliant bit of control from Teemu Pukki and the Finn thinks he's doubled Norwich's advantage but VAR intervenes and it's ruled out for offside.

Just look how close this ended up being, with Tottenham really given a huge lifeline here after a poor start at Carrow Road.

Spurs currently trail 1-0 to Norwich but they really should be two goals down after more sloppy play.