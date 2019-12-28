Menu

Spanish minnows claim to have signed Barcelona and Inter Milan legend

It’s hard to figure out what to make of this. On one hand it looks to be incredibly unlikely, but it’s also a weird thing to make up if it’s not true.

Pena Deportiva play in the Spanish third tier and are probably unknown to a lot of football fans, but this could put them on the map. According to their Twitter account, they’ve just signed Samuel Eto’o:

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan legend had retired earlier in the season so it does seem unlikely that he’s been enticed by a fairly unknown Spanish club, but maybe he just misses the game too much.

He’s best known for his time in Spain and Italy, but he also went on to play for Everton and Chelsea before spells in Turkey and Qatar before retiring.

There’s no kind of direct quotes from him to talk about this signing, so it’s completely possible that their Twitter has been hacked or something, but it would be incredible if it turned out to be true.

