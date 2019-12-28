It’s hard to figure out what to make of this. On one hand it looks to be incredibly unlikely, but it’s also a weird thing to make up if it’s not true.

Pena Deportiva play in the Spanish third tier and are probably unknown to a lot of football fans, but this could put them on the map. According to their Twitter account, they’ve just signed Samuel Eto’o:

FICHAJE| Esta madrugada se ha cerrado el fichaje de @setoo9 . A pesar de que el camerunés había anunciado que colgaba las botas y que en enero comenzaba unos estudios en Harvard, finalmente pasará a engrosar las filas del primer equipo. #endavantpenya pic.twitter.com/LZrajzhBOs — SCR Peña Deportiva (@Penyadeportiva) December 28, 2019

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan legend had retired earlier in the season so it does seem unlikely that he’s been enticed by a fairly unknown Spanish club, but maybe he just misses the game too much.

He’s best known for his time in Spain and Italy, but he also went on to play for Everton and Chelsea before spells in Turkey and Qatar before retiring.

There’s no kind of direct quotes from him to talk about this signing, so it’s completely possible that their Twitter has been hacked or something, but it would be incredible if it turned out to be true.