Video: Tanguy Ndombele produces OUTRAGEOUS Rabona cross vs Norwich City

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele produced a memorable moment of outrageous skill against Norwich City today.

Although Spurs did not get the result they wanted as they could only draw 2-2 at Carrow Road, Ndombele put in a fine performance, capping it with this exceptional Rabona cross…

Ndombele bugün gayet iyi oynad?; ama yine de dikkat etmeli. Mourinho’nun Quaresma’y? özledi?ini sanm?yorum: pic.twitter.com/1qI1EU0ddp — Onur Özgen (@ozgenonur) December 28, 2019

Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in the summer and has not always been the most consistent performer, but this video shows just how much natural ability and flair he has.

THFC fans will hope to see much more of this again very soon!