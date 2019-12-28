‘Tell me this is a joke’ – These Manchester United fans react to Solskjaer’s lineup vs Burnley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes to the Manchester United lineup that he opted for in the side’s impressive 4-1 victory against Newcastle ahead of tonight’s clash with Burnley.

In defence, Ashley Young replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the veteran will also wear the captain’s armband for the Red Devils tonight. Promising youngster Brandon Williams also comes into the lineup for Luke Shaw.

In midfield Nemanja Matic and Dan James replace Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood.

Is Solskjaer’s decision to rest some of his key players the right one considering the Red Devils have a mammoth tie against rivals Arsenal on New Years Day?

Check out United’s lineup for tonight’s clash below:

? Here it is… our final starting XI of the year. Let's get it ?#MUFC #BURMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 28, 2019

Here’s how some United supporters reacted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Tell me this is a joke United please. — TY? (@UTD_TY) December 28, 2019

Release the real lineup — the sauciest (@Tommybealby1) December 28, 2019

Nice to end the year with a joke but please tweet the real line up now. — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) December 28, 2019

nice joke, now where’s the real line up? — samah (@samah21x) December 28, 2019

Why no Mason…. — ?? (@UtdHenry) December 28, 2019

That midfield ?? — ? ???? (@BossAbdulkarim) December 28, 2019

Midfield of Fred, Matic and Pereira. Kill me now. — Marcin FPL (@Cinkiewicz7) December 28, 2019

United have struggled to show some consistency this season, so it will be interesting to see how they fare against a resilient Burnley side.

With all respect to the Clarets, fans will still expect the Red Devils to end the year on a high with a comfortable victory this evening.

Given the Manchester outfit’s up and down form over the season, we really don’t know how this one will play out.