Menu

‘Tell me this is a joke’ – These Manchester United fans react to Solskjaer’s lineup vs Burnley

Burnley FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes to the Manchester United lineup that he opted for in the side’s impressive 4-1 victory against Newcastle ahead of tonight’s clash with Burnley.

In defence, Ashley Young replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the veteran will also wear the captain’s armband for the Red Devils tonight. Promising youngster Brandon Williams also comes into the lineup for Luke Shaw.

In midfield Nemanja Matic and Dan James replace Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood.

Is Solskjaer’s decision to rest some of his key players the right one considering the Red Devils have a mammoth tie against rivals Arsenal on New Years Day?

Check out United’s lineup for tonight’s clash below:

Here’s how some United supporters reacted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

United have struggled to show some consistency this season, so it will be interesting to see how they fare against a resilient Burnley side.

With all respect to the Clarets, fans will still expect the Red Devils to end the year on a high with a comfortable victory this evening.

Given the Manchester outfit’s up and down form over the season, we really don’t know how this one will play out.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer