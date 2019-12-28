It’s sometimes hard to read what a player is thinking when they get linked with a move away – are they committed to their current club or do they have their heart set on a move?

There’s been plenty of speculation about Arturo Vidal and a move away from the Nou Camp, but a recent report from The Sun could give us a clear insight into what might happen next.

They cite reports that say Inter Milan continue to be linked with a January move for the Chilean, but some of his recent behaviour does suggest he’s looking to build some tension between himself and the club.

First they claim he stormed out of training earlier in the month when he found out he wasn’t starting against Real Madrid, but it sounds like he’s taken things up a notch by deciding to sue the club.

The report suggests this is due to unpaid bonuses from his first year in Spain, but they also quote Spanish outlet ABC in saying that Barca deny this and claim Vidal’s lawyers have misinterpreted the clauses in the contract.

It doesn’t matter who wins that case, you have to think that this can only ruin relations between the player and the club. It’s not clear if this is part of his strategy to force a move away, but it could help to convince Barca to simply take the money and let him go next month.