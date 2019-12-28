Menu

Video: Anthony Martial’s clinical finish for Man United vs Burnley

Burnley FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United took the lead against Burnley this evening in the 43rd minute after midfielder Andreas Pereira brilliantly won the ball from Charlie Taylor.

The versatile midfielder picked out Anthony Martial with an inch-perfect curved pass and the Frenchman was left free to charge towards goal.

Martial took a touch before slotting the ball into the bottom corner to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the lead.

Check out the Frenchman’s opener for the Red Devils below:

Martial showed his killer composure to fire United into the lead.

