Video: Anthony Martial’s clinical finish for Man United vs Burnley

Manchester United took the lead against Burnley this evening in the 43rd minute after midfielder Andreas Pereira brilliantly won the ball from Charlie Taylor.

The versatile midfielder picked out Anthony Martial with an inch-perfect curved pass and the Frenchman was left free to charge towards goal.

Martial took a touch before slotting the ball into the bottom corner to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the lead.

Check out the Frenchman’s opener for the Red Devils below:

Manchester United take the lead! ??? Andreas Pereira robs Charlie Taylor and sets up Anthony Martial! The Frenchman's 10th goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/ReQSM44i8o — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 28, 2019

Martial showed his killer composure to fire United into the lead.