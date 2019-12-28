Video: Barcelona ace mocks Antoine Griezmann with his own celebration after failing to score in training

We see countless videos of teams in training that show a bit of banter and mocking between players, but it’s always brilliant when it looks like some kind of glitch in a video game.

This clip shows Marc-Andre ter Stegen making a decent save from Antoine Griezmann in training, but he then just breaks into the Frenchman’s own celebration out of nowhere in a mocking kind of way:

Stegan celebrate like Griezmann when he dont Score ???? @AntoGriezmann pic.twitter.com/dq195k4DyS — S?f?? ¹?? (@sofya_leb) December 27, 2019

? | Ter Stegen qui se moque de Griezmann après avoir gagné un face à face à l’entraînement. ?pic.twitter.com/GyxmYkWkvb — Barça Actu (@Barca_Actu_) December 28, 2019

The video game effects are completed as Griezmann seems more preoccupied by showing his frustration from behind the line without even looking at his teammate.

At least it looks like the Frenchman is starting to fit in with his teammates, even if they are just mocking him.