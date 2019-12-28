Video: Brandon Williams’ boot falls off during Man United vs Burnley

In the 16th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester United, Red Devils ace Brandon Williams was forced to hobble off to the sidelines to pick up his right boot after it fell off.

The left-back’s boot flew out of play after Burnley striker Chris Wood attempted to win the ball back from the United ace.

The 19-year-old actually continued to run for a short amount before eventually slipping, the youngster was still passionate about keeping the ball with just one boot on.

Take a look at the bizarre moment below, courtesy of BT Sport:

