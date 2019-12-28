Video: Monchengladbach star’s INSANE slide tackle nutmeg on Wolfsburg ace

Borussia Monchengladbach full-back Ramy Bensebaini has gone viral after pulling off a magnificent piece of skill in his side’s Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg two weeks ago.

The left-back attempted a sliding tackle to win the ball back off of Austrian star Xaver Schlager and whilst doing so, amazingly nutmegged his opponent.

Bensebaini even poked the ball through the midfielder’s legs once more after he got back to his feet. With skill like this, is the Algerian ace being wasted at full-back?

Take a look at the stunning piece of skill below:

This piece of trickery is absolutely stunning, we’ve never seen anything like this before.