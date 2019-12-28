Menu

Video: Rashford scores for Man United vs Burnley after lightning-fast counter-attack

Burnley FC Manchester United FC
In the final minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester United, the Red Devils burst forward on the counter-attack after defending a free-kick.

Lightning-fast winger Dan James charged down the right flank after picking up the ball before playing a lovely pass into Marcus Rashford.

The England international was through on goal and he decided to round goalkeeper Nick Pope, the forward momentarily lost the ball and slid the ball into the back of the net past Dwight McNeil.

Take a look at Rashford sealing the deal for United:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are one of the most frightening teams on the counter-attack in the entire league.

