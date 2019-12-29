It’s interesting that there seems to be a few managers who Premier League clubs wouldn’t touch when it comes to making a long term appointment, but they seem to get offers as soon as relegation looks like a possibility.

The main option was always Sam Allardyce, but Tony Pulis and now David Moyes have stepped up to take on that role. It must be disheartening for them when they are only considered in an emergency, but that’s where they are in their careers just now.

It looks like David Moyes will soon find himself back in employment according to a report from The Independent. They confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked by West Ham, and the Scotsman is now poised to take over.

They even go on to say that Moyes has effectively been “on standby” for the past few weeks as The Hammers have deliberated over the future of the Chilean.

They also hint that the hold up just now could be the length of the contract. They do say that he was to be offered terms until the end of the season, but an 18 month contract is now being considered.

Anything longer than a short term deal could be big for the former Man United and Everton boss as he looks to rebuild his reputation. If he can deliver like he did for Everton, then he might find himself in a job for longer than a few months this time.

It might not be the most exciting appointment for the fans, but Moyes is nearing 1000 games in management so at least he’s an experienced option.