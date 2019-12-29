Arsenal and Chelsea are both reportedly set to step up their interest in Bruno Guimaraes as they look to bolster their respective midfields.

The two London rivals will be desperate to claim a spot in the top four in the Premier League this season to secure a return to the Champions League next year, which in turn could be a crucial boost in the transfer market in terms of attracting their top targets.

However, it appears as though they’ve both set their sights on the same player in this instance, as the Daily Mail report that they’ve renewed their interest in Guimaraes.

The 22-year-old has bagged three assists and four goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this calendar year, and he has also been capped at U23 level by Brazil.

Coupled with the touted interest from the two Premier League giants, it would all suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him, and so time will tell if an agreement can be reached to see him make the switch to England in the more immediate future.

It’s added by the Mail that he is a long-term target for Chelsea who wanted him before their transfer ban came into play, while Arsenal will be in the market for reinforcements in midfield if Granit Xhaka completes his expected exit to join Hertha Berlin.

The Gunners have already had decent success with a Brazilian signing this season in the form of Gabriel Martinelli, and so time will tell if Guimaraes will be added to the contingent if Mikel Arteta is convinced that he can play a key role in the squad moving forward.