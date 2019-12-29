Arsenal have reportedly joined the transfer scrap for Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, going up against Napoli and West Ham.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the La Liga side, making 17 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Mikel Arteta reveals his plans for Arsenal recruitment in January

Deployed as a defensive midfielder and with speculation rife over Granit Xhaka’s future with Football London noting that he’s been heavily linked with a move to Hertha Berlin, Arsenal could be in the market for midfield reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Now, as noted by The Sun, it’s suggested that the Gunners are considering a late bid for the Slovakian international who is said to be valued at around £28m by Celta.

Further, they seemingly have ground to make up as the report adds that Napoli have already had an £18m bid rejected, and so that would appear to be the starting point from which to try and convince the Spanish outfit to sell.

Time will tell if he emerges as the priority for Arsenal in the New Year and if he fits the mould of what Mikel Arteta is looking for, as it could be argued that they’re better off waiting until the summer before allowing the Spaniard to really stamp his mark on the squad.

That said, if the right players and right deals present themselves, then perhaps Arsenal will swoop to try and keep their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season alive.

Ahead of their showdown with Chelsea on Sunday, the north London giants sit down in 12th place in the table, eight points adrift of the Blues in fourth spot.