Arsenal were left bitterly disappointed on Sunday as a late collapse saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat to rivals Chelsea at the Emirates.

The Gunners went ahead in the first half through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and after an impressive performance through the opening 45 minutes, it looked as though they were well on course for a vital win.

However, they couldn’t keep it tight at the back in the latter stages as after a blunder from Bernd Leno allowed Jorginho to tap into an empty net, Tammy Abraham finished off a rapid counter-attack from the visitors to turn things around.

That result leaves Arsenal down in 12th place in the Premier League table, and they now trail Chelsea by 11 points as they will have their work cut out to reduce that deficit and battle their way back into contention for a top-four finish this year.

Further, they also made some unwanted history this weekend as after losing to Chelsea, Manchester City, Brighton and Eintracht Frankfurt in their last four home games across all competitions, they’ve now matched a club record dating back to December 1959, as per the tweet below.

They’ll be desperate to ensure that it doesn’t get any worse when they host Manchester United at the Emirates on Wednesday night, as a defeat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are also vying for a top-four spot, would surely be a damaging blow to their hopes of catching their rivals.

It’s been a difficult period for the Gunners after Unai Emery departed and Freddie Ljungberg took temporary charge, but they’ll be hoping that their decision to go with Mikel Arteta will be a fruitful one in the long-term even if he couldn’t secure three points on his home debut as Arsenal boss.

Getting points on the board at home will be crucial though, not only in helping them climb the table but also getting the fans behind the team and believing in their ability to achieve something this season still.