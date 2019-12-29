The Christmas schedule continues with a full fixture list in the Championship today, as Birmingham City take on Leeds Utd from St Andrews. Kickoff time is 15:00 GMT.

Leeds currently lie in second place in the table and will be looking to consolidate their position with an away win this afternoon. Read this guide and introduction to watch the game.

Here’s How to Watch Birmingham v Leeds Live Stream

What Time does Birmingham v Leeds kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Sunday 29th December 2019

Where is Birmingham v Leeds Utd being played?

The match is being played at St Andrews Stadium, Birmingham, England

Leeds v Birmingham Live Streaming : Match Prediction

Leeds United travel to Birmingham on Sunday looking to end a run of three Championship games without a win.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were held to a one all draw by fellow promotion hopefuls Preston on Boxing Day. Despite dominating for large spells of the game Leeds were unable to find the winner they deserved and in the end had to settle for just a point. The gap to third remains eight points with a number of teams in the chasing pack dropping points.

So it’s on to St Andrews’ where Leeds have suffered back to back defeats. The Blues are somewhat of a bogey team for the Yorkshire outfit taking all three points in three of the last four meetings.

Under Pep Clotet Birmingham have been okay. They’re 16th, eight points off the drop zone and 10 points off the playoffs, which is about right for one of the league’s lowest scoring teams. They’ve bagged just 25 goals all season, scoring just three times in their last four outings. Lukas Jutkiewicz is the club’s leading scorer this season and he’s 7/2 to score anytime.

Despite conceded in each of their last three games Leeds have the best defensive record in the league and are 7/4 to win to nil on the road.

Patrick Bamford has three goals in his last three appearances for Leeds and he’s 15/4 to open the scoring.

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season Leeds bagged all three points with a 1-0 win and its 6/1 for a repeat scoreline. Each of the last four meetings between the two sides have been settled by a single goal margin. It’s 7/5 for the winning margin to be 1 goal once again.

Birmingham have been in poor form of late failing to win any of their last four league games so it’s no surprise to see them at 9/2 to claim victory. Leeds will be looking to do the double over the Blues and odds on at 8/13 to secure all three points. The draw is currently available at 29/10.

