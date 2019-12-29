It’s been said a few times, but the situation with Inter Miami is a strange one to many football fans. They are a brand new team entering the biggest league in their country, but the squad is still being assembled.

One of the biggest things for American Sports teams is to have the fans on side and making sure your team generates a lot of revenue, so that could be difficult for David Beckham to do with his Miami team.

With a lack of history and a brand new support, the easiest way to get everyone on board is to get some success early, which will probably mean getting some big name players on board.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, they were one of three MLS teams to make a run for Andres Iniesta, but he’s said no to all of them.

The former Barcelona legend has been playing in Japan and he’s been producing some magic moments over there, so it does look like he still has something to offer at a high level. The report says he wants to fulfill his two year contract in Japan and has decided to stay as a result.

It does look like Inter Miami are determined to sign a big name player as the report also mentions Luis Suarez as a player they have been looking at, but they don’t look close to signing anyone yet.