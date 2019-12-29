Done deal: Dortmund complete Erling Haaland signing, touted fee and wages revealed

Erling Haaland has ended all speculation over his future by officially joining Borussia Dortmund and penning a deal which runs until 2024.

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form so far this season, scoring 28 goals and providing seven assists in 22 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, that has led to endless speculation over his future and where he might move next, and now an official announcement has been delivered on that decision.

As seen in their tweet below, Dortmund have confirmed that the talented youngster has signed from Red Bull Salzburg and has penned a contract until 2024.

That will be a major blow for Man Utd and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as The Sun report that the Red Devils were heavily linked with a swoop for the Norwegian starlet but will now have to look elsewhere in the more immediate future at least for reinforcements up front.

Juventus are also specifically mentioned as an interested party in the report above, and so the calibre of the clubs said to have been interested in Haaland tells a story in itself over his quality and potential.

The Sun add that he will cost around £18m, as per his release clause, while he is expected to earn around £130,000-a-week with the Bundesliga giants.

Given their work with a number of youngsters in recent years, Dortmund will always be an appealing option for talented young players in Europe as they have given them chances to impress and further their careers.

How long Haaland stays with the club remains to be seen, but no doubt all concerned will be delighted to get this deal done for now.