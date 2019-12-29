Inter are reportedly set to launch a fresh offer in their attempt to prise Arturo Vidal away from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has played a limited role for the Catalan giants so far this season, as although he’s made 19 appearances across all competitions, the vast majority of those outings have been off the bench in a bit-part role.

SEE MORE: Video: Barcelona ace mocks Antoine Griezmann with his own celebration after failing to score in training

In turn, an exit could be a sensible solution to secure a more prominent role elsewhere. As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that Vidal is set to clash with Barcelona over unpaid bonuses while he has already agreed on personal terms with Inter.

However, that will mean little unless an agreement is reached between the two clubs, and the report goes on to note that Inter are ready to launch a new offer of an initial loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for €15m.

Whether or not that’s enough to convince Barcelona remains to be seen, but given an opportunity to avoid the situation with Vidal becoming ugly and drawn out, it could be a tempting resolution for the reigning La Liga champions.

As for Inter, Antonio Conte knows Vidal well after their stint together at Juventus, and so the Italian tactician will be fully aware of what he can bring to his midfield.

With the Nerazzurri level on points with rivals Juve at the top of the Serie A table after 17 games, January reinforcements could ultimately make all the difference in what is turning out to be a thrilling title race in Italy this season, and so Vidal’s possible arrival in the New Year could be crucial.

Time will tell if they can agree terms with Barcelona, but based on the report above, it seems as though they are willing to compromise and improve their offer to get a deal done.

This latest development on Sunday comes after other reports suggested that personal terms were agreed already, as per journalist Nicolo Schira’s tweet below, while it’s also noted discussions were ongoing between the two clubs.