Arsenal suffered an injury blow in their crunch clash with Chelsea on Sunday as they lost Calum Chambers after just 23 minutes.

The 24-year-old came into the starting XI in place of Sokratis this weekend, and so he would undoubtedly have hoped to make a big impact to keep his spot in the line-up moving forward.

SEE MORE: Video: These Arsenal fans loved Mikel Arteta’s celebration as Aubameyang gives Gunners lead vs Chelsea

Unfortunately for the Gunners ace, he had to be replaced in the first half due to injury, although after initially appearing to need a stretcher to come off, he did walk off the pitch with assistance.

That may be a positive sign to suggest that the problem isn’t as serious as first feared, but further scans and tests will no doubt reveal the full extent of the problem.

With Arsenal making a brilliant start to the encounter with Chelsea, they didn’t appear to miss Chambers too much as Mikel Arteta’s side swarmed their rivals in the opening 45 minutes to avoid giving them a sniff.

Time will tell if that lasts the full 90 minutes as they go in search of three crucial points to put themselves right back into the mix for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, while they’ll be hoping Chambers won’t be forced to miss more football in the coming weeks.

Arsenal host Man Utd in another pivotal game in midweek before a busy January schedule will see them play four more times before the end of the month across all competitions.

In turn, the last thing that Arteta needs now is to have players going down with injuries, and while he has options in that department with Skhodran Mustafi coming off the bench to replace Chambers on this occasion, he’ll hope he won’t be sidelined for too long as he did impress in his 20 minutes on the pitch.