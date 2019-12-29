According to the Express, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Lille star Victor Osimhen with boss Jurgen Klopp ordering detailed scouting reports on the Nigerian forward.

Sky Sports recently claimed that the Reds’ Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham were also interested in the 21-year-old.

Don Balon report that Lille value the ace at around €45million (£38m).

Osimhen has been clinical for the French outfit since joining this summer, scoring 13 goals and registering 4 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

The report adds that Lille won’t be considering the forward’s sale in the January transfer window but that the club have accepted that they won’t be able to hold on to the star for too long if his impressive performances continue.

The youngster’s impressive performances have also led to him becoming an important player for Nigeria, the ace already has 4 goals in 9 games for his country.

Osimhen looks like he could develop into a real top striker in the future. It would certainly be interesting to see how the ace would handle the challenges of the Premier League if he continues to take Ligue 1 by storm.