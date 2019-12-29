A lot of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s good work with the squad might be overshadowed by some poor results on the pitch, but it does look like he’s finally got the club in a place to sort out the over sized first team squad.

It’s probably a result of going through David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho in a short space of time, but each manager made their own signings and the squad was bloated as a result.

Solskjaer has done a brilliant job of bringing through some of the younger players, and it looks like he might get the chance to get another senior player off the books.

Marcos Rojo has been a decent servant, but he’s also looked too small and weak to be a dominant central defender, while he doesn’t have the ball skills or pace to be a top class full back. The emergence of Brandon Williams means he’s probably now fourth choice at best.

It looks like he might get a chance to escape as a report from La Nazione via Football Italia has indicated that Fiorentina are keen to take him to Italy. They do say the move might have to wait until the Summer, but a fee of around €9m has been suggested.

On paper, this looks like the perfect move for everyone. He’s barely played for United this season and does turn 30 next year, so he needs to be playing. As for Serie A, it’s more tactical and a bit less physical so that could also suit the Argentine’s skill-set.

If Solskjaer can move him on along with the likes of Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic in the next few months, then a few decent additions could turn United into a side to be feared again.