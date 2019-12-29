(Photo) – David Luiz’s reckless karate kick on Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

During the first-half of Arsenal’s mammoth Premier League clash against Chelsea, David Luiz almost left former teammate N’Golo Kante knocked out after a reckless high kick.

Luiz’s raised leg seemed to brush Kante’s cheek, the tireless Frenchman fortunately didn’t seem to be hurt after the shocking challenge.

Luiz is often quite rash with his tackles, but this is something else.

Take a look at the moment below:

David Luiz does this to Kante and Kante just stands there looking confused. If this was any other player they’d be crying for a foul on the floor or there’d be a brawl. The nicest man in football Kante is! #ARSCHE #chelsea pic.twitter.com/GfG4iT8Dbz — Caitlin Morris (@C8linMorris) December 29, 2019

THIS HAPPENS RIGHT INFRONT OF THE REFEREE BUT DAVID FUCKIN LUIZ DOESN'T EVEN GET A YELLOW CARD BUT WHEN A CHELSEA PLAYER BREATHES NEAR AN ARSENAL PLAYER IT'S A YELLOW?WELL OKAY PREMIER LEAGUE. NOT TO MENTION IT'S THE SWEET NGOLO KANTE GETTING HURT pic.twitter.com/DPpPcsyn9G — Iffy (@vaIpro8) December 29, 2019

Arsenal fans better not complain about the Jorginho pull on Guendouzi after David Luiz almost killed N’Golo Kante with a kick in the face. #ARSCFC #ARSCHE #ARSENAL pic.twitter.com/3PVcYwAnSs — Abdel Rahman (@AbdelBeheri) December 29, 2019

We can’t believe that Luiz would attempt something this reckless towards his own former teammate. He was very lucky to escape a card for this challenge.