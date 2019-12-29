Menu

(Photo) – David Luiz’s reckless karate kick on Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

During the first-half of Arsenal’s mammoth Premier League clash against Chelsea, David Luiz almost left former teammate N’Golo Kante knocked out after a reckless high kick.

Luiz’s raised leg seemed to brush Kante’s cheek, the tireless Frenchman fortunately didn’t seem to be hurt after the shocking challenge.

Luiz is often quite rash with his tackles, but this is something else.

Take a look at the moment below:

We can’t believe that Luiz would attempt something this reckless towards his own former teammate. He was very lucky to escape a card for this challenge.

