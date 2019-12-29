Real Madrid reportedly still have faith in James Rodriguez and will give him another opportunity to prove his worth next year.

It’s been a frustrating season for the 28-year-old thus far, as he has been limited to just nine appearances across all competitions due to a streak of injuries.

After spending two years on loan at Bayern Munich, he would no doubt have been hoping to make a positive impression on his return to the Bernabeu this season, but as of yet, it hasn’t gone to plan.

However, instead of facing the threat of a January exit, AS report that Real Madrid still have faith in the Colombian international and have no desire to axe him in the transfer window.

Instead, they will hope that he can put his injury nightmare behind him and play a key role for Zinedine Zidane’s side in the second half of the campaign, and so it looks as though he will get another chance to stake his claim for a spot in the starting XI for Los Blancos.

Getting back to full fitness and being available for selection will be his first objective when the season resumes next month, but he will also face increased competition for places which will also be a difficult task for him.

Nevertheless, based on the report above and if Real Madrid have indeed communicated to him that he still has a role to play for them moving forward and won’t be on the market in January, that in itself will surely be a huge boost in confidence and belief for Rodriguez who could still turn things around and have a big part to play in the Spanish capital.