Seven-man transfer shortlist touted for Man Utd ahead of January window

Man Utd could reportedly be active in the January transfer window as a report has linked them with a number of potential targets.

The Red Devils have won three of their last five Premier League games, a run of results which has helped move them into fifth place in the table and just a point adrift of Chelsea in fourth.

SEE MORE: Good news for Man United as Real Madrid chiefs refuse to sanction Paul Pogba deal due to ace’s emergence

In turn, in order to build on that momentum and to keep themselves in contention for a top-four finish this season coupled with winning silverware, their transfer activity in January could be crucial.

According to The Mirror, they could have several names on their potential transfer shortlist, with Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Boubakary Soumare, Christian Eriksen, Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Jean-Clair Todibo all said to possibly be of interest to Man Utd.

It’s worth noting that the report doesn’t suggest that bids are imminent and that the interest is concrete, but merely that these individuals could solve some key issues in the current squad.

Notably, many of them are young players and that would fit the mould of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford with a long-term vision in mind, and so it’s easy to see the sense in linking these particular names with a move to Manchester.

Time will tell though whether or not agreements can be reached with their respective clubs over a move midway through the campaign, as ultimately in the case of players such as Sancho, Haaland and Martinez, it will surely be difficult to convince clubs to sell key individuals especially as they continue to chase important objectives.

Nevertheless, Man Utd could still do some important business in the New Year, and it could be just the boost they need in the second half of the season to get back into the Champions League.