‘The game is ruined’ and ‘football is finished’ – These viewers FUME after VAR decision disallows Wolves goal vs Liverpool

Wolves were denied an equaliser on the stroke of half-time in their clash with Liverpool after a controversial VAR decision.

Sadio Mane had given the Reds the lead earlier on, although his effort had to undergo its own VAR check which rightly resulted in the goal standing despite calls for a handball.

However, the flaws of the system were on show shortly after as Pedro Neto thought he had scored to draw the visitors level just before the break, but another VAR check resulted in the goal being disallowed.

As seen in the tweets below, the images suggest that one of his teammate’s hand was offside in the build-up to the goal, and that was enough for the officials to rule his strike out.

It will certainly be interesting to hear what the Wolves camp have to say about the incident after the game, particularly if they come away from Anfield empty-handed, but the decision certainly sparked a furious reaction from neutrals and viewers at home.

As seen in the tweets below, many were far from impressed with VAR and let their followers know about it, and while every club will perhaps share the same frustration as the season goes on, it will be hugely frustrating for Wolves at this point after another decision went against them.

Jonny was penalised for the tightest of offside calls and Neto's strike was chalked off by VAR. ? Watch the second half of Liverpool v Wolves on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #LIVWOL here: https://t.co/6UYwJFm2Vv

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/gLFljxoIt0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2019

Football is finished. There is no point anymore. #VAR pic.twitter.com/2Q0Gz3P5Gk — Luke Gregory (@LukexGregory) December 29, 2019

No way should that Neto goal have been disallowed.

The game is ruined.#LIVWOL #VAR pic.twitter.com/6rZ7EjOmy5 — Matthew Chapman (@Matthew85992225) December 29, 2019

VAR! Neto thought he'd equalised for Wolves but the strike was ruled out because of an offside https://t.co/lbiLlNlTNT pic.twitter.com/lKXLHfCRX1 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 29, 2019

Give over! He can’t score with his hand, so how can his arm be offside? VAR is an utter joke #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/78pOTtbS2r — Molly Shepherd-Boden (@MollyShep) December 29, 2019

Right c'mon then, what is your honest opinion of VAR? Because it's getting a bit silly now. It's actually ruining the game as a spectacle. pic.twitter.com/ZrXLDlvRWd — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 29, 2019

VAR is exhausting….simply exhausting because it has literally taken away from the “spirit of the law” and how the game is governed. I’m at my wits end with this. pic.twitter.com/ePCIC7G0mG — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 29, 2019

Can't be bothered with this. Just bin VAR already pic.twitter.com/yJ1b75mNRn — Matt (@MGH) December 29, 2019