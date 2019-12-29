Menu

‘The game is ruined’ and ‘football is finished’ – These viewers FUME after VAR decision disallows Wolves goal vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves were denied an equaliser on the stroke of half-time in their clash with Liverpool after a controversial VAR decision.

Sadio Mane had given the Reds the lead earlier on, although his effort had to undergo its own VAR check which rightly resulted in the goal standing despite calls for a handball.

However, the flaws of the system were on show shortly after as Pedro Neto thought he had scored to draw the visitors level just before the break, but another VAR check resulted in the goal being disallowed.

As seen in the tweets below, the images suggest that one of his teammate’s hand was offside in the build-up to the goal, and that was enough for the officials to rule his strike out.

It will certainly be interesting to hear what the Wolves camp have to say about the incident after the game, particularly if they come away from Anfield empty-handed, but the decision certainly sparked a furious reaction from neutrals and viewers at home.

As seen in the tweets below, many were far from impressed with VAR and let their followers know about it, and while every club will perhaps share the same frustration as the season goes on, it will be hugely frustrating for Wolves at this point after another decision went against them.

