Video: Aubameyang scores superb diving header for Arsenal vs Chelsea

In the 12th minute of this afternoon’s mammoth Premier League clash between rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, the Gunners have taken the lead after some brilliance from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Playmaker Mesut Ozil whipped a dangerous corner into the box and his pinpoint delivery was flicked on at the near post by defender Calum Chambers.

The ball flew into the path of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who burst past an unassuming Emerson Palmieri to put the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant diving header.

Check out the Gabon superstar’s opener below:

Aubameyang has shown time and time again that he’s capable of scoring all sorts of goals against any opposition.

The 30-year-old will be hoping to get his hands on the Premier League’s Golden Boot again this season.

