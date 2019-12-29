Menu

Video: Jorginho equalises for Chelsea vs Arsenal after Bernd Leno blunder

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

In the 82nd minute of this afternoon’s mammoth Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea, England starlet Mason Mount whipped a dangerous free-kick into the box from the left flank.

With several players battling to win a header, Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno carelessly charged out of his goal in an attempt to claim the ball.

The cross completely evaded Leno, leaving Jorginho free to tap the ball into the back of the net at the far post.

Take a look at the Italian’s equaliser below:

Bernd Leno will be kicking himself after this.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Bernd Leno Jorginho