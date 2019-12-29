In the 82nd minute of this afternoon’s mammoth Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea, England starlet Mason Mount whipped a dangerous free-kick into the box from the left flank.

With several players battling to win a header, Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno carelessly charged out of his goal in an attempt to claim the ball.

The cross completely evaded Leno, leaving Jorginho free to tap the ball into the back of the net at the far post.

Take a look at the Italian’s equaliser below:

GOL DO CHELSEA! JORGINHO!!! pic.twitter.com/nCFYsGN9cE — CANAL ROLA A BOLA (@leandro43340807) December 29, 2019

Jorginho equalising after a Leno blunder But should’ve been sent off earlier… pic.twitter.com/lmq4zrUth3 — Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) December 29, 2019

Bernd Leno will be kicking himself after this.