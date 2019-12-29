Video: These Arsenal fans loved Mikel Arteta’s celebration as Aubameyang gives Gunners lead vs Chelsea

Arsenal made a brilliant start to their clash with Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday, as they took an early lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners swarmed their London rivals from the first minute as they gave them no time to settle, and they were duly rewarded in the 13th minute.

SEE MORE: Video: Aubameyang scores superb diving header for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Aubameyang was on hand to head home from close range to break the deadlock as he scored the first home goal in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta since he took charge as Unai Emery’s long-term successor.

As seen in the video below, the Spaniard was delighted with what he was seeing as he let his emotion out, while there were even a quick acknowledgement between coach and player.

That will no doubt delight Arsenal fans, but they’ll hope that their side can maintain this level for the full 90 minutes to pick up three crucial points as well as kicking on and putting themselves right back into the scrap for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Things Arsenal fans love to see… ? pic.twitter.com/6BIDm6Djck — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 29, 2019

Just liked Arteta’s celebration and passion there. — ? Kris ?? ?? (@Santi_Classorla) December 29, 2019

Yesssssss!!!! Auba again… Sensational. And what a passionate celebration from Arteta.. — Sulthan ????? ???????? (@SulthanPhD) December 29, 2019

GET IN AUBA! Love the celebration from Arteta too. Quick fist pump then back to business. COME ON ARSENAL!!! COME ON ARSENAL!!! #COYG — Kris Captanis ?? (@GoonerCap) December 29, 2019