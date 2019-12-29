Menu

Video: Sergio Aguero’s brilliant finish for Man City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City Sheffield United FC
In the 51st minute of Manchester City’s clash with Sheffield United this evening, Pep Guardiola’s men took the led after a brilliant finish from Sergio Aguero.

Midfield maestro picked a loose ball up in the final third and played an inch-perfect through ball into Sergio Aguero’s path.

The Argentinean superstar blasted the ball into the top corner with a superb first-time finish.

Take a look at the City talisman’s opener below:

Aguero’s finishing ability is insane, it looked as though the ace was in a tight spot but he still tucked the ball away effortlessly.

